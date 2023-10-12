Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan attending GB Investment Roadshow event at a local hotel

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan attending GB Investment Roadshow event at a local hotel
APP40-121023 ISLAMABAD: October 12 - Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan attending GB Investment Roadshow event at a local hotel. APP/AMS/TZD/FHA
Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan attending GB Investment Roadshow event at a local hotel
APP40-121023
ISLAMABAD: October 12 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services