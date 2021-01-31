Home Photos Feature Photos Chess players participating in competition during 1st Kashmir Cup Open Chess Tournament... PhotosFeature Photos Chess players participating in competition during 1st Kashmir Cup Open Chess Tournament organized by Chess Club of Pakistan at Auditorium of BISEH Sun, 31 Jan 2021, 7:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-310121 HYDERABAD: January 31 Chess players participating in competition during 1st Kashmir Cup Open Chess Tournament organized by Chess Club of Pakistan at Auditorium of BISEH. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ Foreign Minister, US Secretary of State discuss bilateral ties, Afghan peace RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FAISALABAD: September 06 – Director Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) Sofia Bedar and Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khalid visiting after inaugurating photo exhibition at Nusrat...