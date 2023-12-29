Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showering flowers at the grave of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showering flowers at the grave of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh
APP32-291223 LARKANA: December 29 – Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showering flowers at the grave of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. APP/NAS/ABB/ZID
Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showering flowers at the grave of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh
APP32-291223
LARKANA: December 29 – 
Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showering flowers at the grave of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh
APP33-291223
LARKANA: December 29 – Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offering Dua at the grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. APP/NAS/ABB/ZID

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services