Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi giving shield to Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak during a ceremony of Countering Extreme Behavior through Perception Management at Nishtar Medical University Fri, 26 Feb 2021, 9:26 PM APP56-260221 MULTAN: February 26 - Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi giving shield to Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak during a ceremony of Countering Extreme Behavior through Perception Management at Nishtar Medical University. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP56-260221 APP57-260221 APP58-260221