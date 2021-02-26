A view of disable person’s cricket match playing between Multan and Islamabad teams during National Special Sports Festival 2021 organized by Society for Special Persons at Multan Cricket Ground
APP54-260221 MULTAN: February 26 - A view of disable person’s cricket match playing between Multan and Islamabad teams during National Special Sports Festival 2021 organized by Society for Special Persons at Multan Cricket Ground. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP54-260221

APP55-260221

ALSO READ  A view of special persons cricket match playing between Quetta and Abbottabad teams during National Special Sports Festival 2021 organized by Society for Special Persons at Cricket Ground

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR