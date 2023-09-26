Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar presides over a meeting of the School Education department at CM House

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar presides over a meeting of the School Education department at CM House
APP43-250923 KARACHI: September 25 – Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar presides over a meeting of the School Education department at CM House. APP/ZID
Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar presides over a meeting of the School Education department at CM House
APP43-250923
KARACHI
Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar presides over a meeting of the School Education department at CM House
APP49-250923
KARACHI

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services