Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah met his Iranian counterpart at 12th Conference of the Culture Ministers of the OIC in Doha

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah met his Iranian counterpart at 12th Conference of the Culture Ministers of the OIC in Doha
APP44-250923 QATAR: September 25 – Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah met his Iranian counterpart at 12th Conference of the Culture Ministers of the OIC in Doha. APP/ZID
Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah met his Iranian counterpart at 12th Conference of the Culture Ministers of the OIC in Doha
APP44-250923
QATAR
Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah met his Iranian counterpart at 12th Conference of the Culture Ministers of the OIC in Doha
APP45-250923
QATAR

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services