Camels freely walk in the middle of the road creating hurdles in the traffic flow

Camels freely walk in the middle of the road creating hurdles in the traffic flow
APP07-040524 MULTAN: May 04 - Camels freely walk in the middle of the road creating hurdles in the traffic flow. APP/TVE/IQJ/FHA
Camels freely walk in the middle of the road creating hurdles in the traffic flow
APP07-040524
MULTAN: May 04 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services