PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Associate Professor Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Dr. Amna Najeeb along with others Decorators addresses a Press Conference about Iron Deficiency in Pakistan on the occasion of the World Iron Deficiency Day at Karachi Press Club Fri, 25 Nov 2022, 7:27 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP44-251122 KARACHI: November 25-Associate Professor Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Dr. Amna Najeeb along with others Decorators addresses a Press Conference about Iron Deficiency in Pakistan on the occasion of the World Iron Deficiency Day at Karachi Press Club .APP /AMH /SSH APP44-251122 KARACHI: