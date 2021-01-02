Home Photos Archer aiming their targets during a trial for the selection for First... PhotosSports Photos Archer aiming their targets during a trial for the selection for First Punjab Open Inter Division Championship to be held in Lahore Sat, 2 Jan 2021, 5:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-020121 MULTAN: January 02 - Archer aiming their targets during a trial for the selection for First Punjab Open Inter Division Championship to be held in Lahore. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP11-020121 ALSO READ Pakistan to be more prosperous, developed in 2021: CM RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Players participating in 100 meter race during a trial for the selection of First Punjab Open Inter Division Championship to be held in Lahore Wheat cultivation targets in Punjab surpassed, as sowing achieved over 101.90 % of set targets President suggests early population census with stakeholders’ consultation for consensus