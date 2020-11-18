An illuminated view of Punjab Assembly building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul Lil Alameen (PBUH) Week celebrations
APP05-181120 LAHORE: November 18  An illuminated view of Punjab Assembly building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul Lil Alameen (PBUH) Week celebrations. APP photo by Amir Khan
APP05-181120

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR