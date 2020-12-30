Home Photos Feature Photos An employee of Irrigation Department removing waste material from Rakh Branch Canal... PhotosFeature Photos An employee of Irrigation Department removing waste material from Rakh Branch Canal near Thatha Bridge for smooth flow of water Wed, 30 Dec 2020, 7:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-301220 FAISALABAD: December 30 An employee of Irrigation Department removing waste material from Rakh Branch Canal near Thatha Bridge for smooth flow of water. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP51-301220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FAISALABAD: October 26 – PHA workers watering plants along Rakh Branch Canal. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas FAISALABAD: September 21 – A man is fetching water from a water pump installed at brink of Rakh Branch Canal at Sammundri Road to...