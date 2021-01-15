Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly vendor playing flute to attract the customers at Fowara Chowk... PhotosFeature Photos An elderly vendor playing flute to attract the customers at Fowara Chowk in Raja Bazaar Fri, 15 Jan 2021, 5:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-150121 RAWALPINDI: January 15 - An elderly vendor playing flute to attract the customers at Fowara Chowk in Raja Bazaar. APP photo by Abid Zia APP08-150121 ALSO READ A vendor arranging and displaying oranges to attract the customers at his roadside setup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A street vendor on the way while displaying toy shaped gas filled balloons to attract customers at Canal Road in Provincial Capital A vendor arranging and displaying oranges to attract the customers at his roadside setup A female vendor busy in arranging and displaying household items to attract the customers at her roadside setup