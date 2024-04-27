PTDC organizes webinar to promote medical tourism

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) here on Saturday organized a webinar on promotion of Medical Tourism in Pakistan.

Managing Director PTDC Aftab ur Rehman Rana moderated this webinar, said a press release.

In his opening remarks, Aftab Rana welcomed all the participants and introduced Dr Mubbashir Iftikhar who is a highly respected figure in the medical tourism industry in Malaysia and has played a pivotal role in laying the initial groundwork for the promotion of medical tourism in Malaysia. His active participation in shaping Malaysia’s prominence on the global medical tourism stage has greatly been acknowledged.

Later on, Dr Mubbashir Iftikhar gave a detailed presentation on the topic and presented a roadmap to bring Pakistan on the global map of medical tourism. In the discussion all the participants shared their views and ask various questions to gain further clarity from Dr Mubbashir on various strategies which can be useful to develop the segment of medical tourism in Pakistan.

Stakeholders from PTDC, Ministry of National Health Services, MedAsk, Hospitals and tour operators attended this webinar.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Government of Pakistan has already formed a high level working group to develop a strategy to promote Medial Tourism in Pakistan.