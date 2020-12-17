Home Photos Feature Photos An elderly labourer pulling handcart loaded with vehicle spear part at Ring... PhotosFeature Photos An elderly labourer pulling handcart loaded with vehicle spear part at Ring Road Thu, 17 Dec 2020, 9:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-171220 PESHAWAR: December 17 An elderly labourer pulling handcart loaded with vehicle spear part at Ring Road. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP30-171220 ALSO READ Labourers busy in renovation work of Pir Zakori Pull at Ring Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers busy in renovation work of Pir Zakori Pull at Ring Road PESHAWAR: July 31 – A vendor showing teeth of sacrificial animal to a customer at roadside setup on Ring Road in connection with Eidul... PESHAWAR: July 31 – Vendor displaying sacrificial animals to attract the customers at roadside setup on Ring Road in connection with Eidul Azha. APP...