Disinfo Lab's report bombshell exposure of Indian involvement in anti-Pakistan campaign: Murad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP): Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday said EU Disinfo Lab’s report was a bombshell exposure on India’s involvement in carrying out fake propaganda campaigns to destabilise Pakistan for the last 15 years.

The Brussels-based non-government organization, in its report, uncovered fake network of some 10 NGOs present in 116 countries, using fake identities, which was involved in malicious and disinformation campaigns against Pakistan, he said while addressing a news conference.

The minister said their modus operandi was to organize conferences and seminars to spread their propaganda against Pakistan. A conference titled ‘Friends of GB’ was also held by the same fake organizations.

Indian media outlets and social media were also used for propaganda against Pakistan, he added.

Murad Saeed said anti-Pakistan demonstrations were organized by those organisations, which were attended by foreign nationals instead of Pakistanis as evident from their facial features.

The Foreign Office, he said, had also given its reaction on the issue.

The minister said India had made all-out efforts to put Pakistan into the black list in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) list but failed to achieve its nefarious design.

The Pakistanis might have different political views and ideologies, but they were united to defend Pakistan’s ideology irrespective of political affiliations, he remarked.

Murad Saeed displayed a diagram on a screen, highlighting a fake site ‘Saath Forum Network’ which was running a fake propaganda campaign against Pakistan. All such moves on the part of Indians and their agents were aimed to target Pakistan’s national interests, including the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He mentioned another fake site ‘Attack Balochistan network’, which was also involved in anti-Pakistan propaganda.

The minister said Indian occupation forces were committing gross human right violations in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

However, when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was in power, its leader Nawaz Sharif covered up such anti-state propaganda and human right abuses in the IIOJK to save his business interests in India, he added.

As regards the opposition campaign, the minister said the opposition parties in the name of Pakistan Democratic Movement were staging a drama in the country.

They were on the roads after their failure to get an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance), which had sought from the government in writing.

The opposition had demanded to include amending National Accountability Bureau laws in Senate session’s agenda to get relief from the corruption cases, he added.

It was astonishing for the opposition’s elected members that why they should campaign for an NRO for Nawaz Sharif, a proclaimed offender sitting in London, he added.

He remarked as the issues important for the opposition were not important for the nation and that was why the latter had rejected the PDM’s drama.

He said the credit went to the nation, which had defeated such people in the general election. On one side, they were making the noise of rigging and on the other they wanted an NRO to escape for accountability for their corruption, he added.

Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to hold the Senate elections through ‘show of hands’ as it would diminish horse-trading and use of money to buy assembly members.