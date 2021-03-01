Home Photos General Coverage Photos An attractive view of sunset over the cityPhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosAn attractive view of sunset over the city Mon, 1 Mar 2021, 6:07 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-010321 HYDERABAD: March 01 An attractive view of sunset over the city. APP photo by Farhan KhanAPP17-010321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAn attractive and eye catching view of Katpa Desert Lake in the mountain area of PakistanAn attractive view of mustard flowers flourishing and blooming along roadside greenbelt in H-8 sector in Federal CapitalAn attractive and eye-catching view of mountains turning into golden colour during sunset