Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive view of leafless tree at Rose & Jasmine Garden during... PhotosFeature Photos An attractive view of leafless tree at Rose & Jasmine Garden during autumn season in Federal Capital Tue, 19 Jan 2021, 9:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email ALSO READ A view of cleaning center path of Kashmir Highway for plantation in Federal Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of cleaning center path of Kashmir Highway for plantation in Federal Capital Women busy in exercise in a local park during evening time in Federal Capital Labourers busy in construction work of Rawal Dam flyover and underpass during development work in Federal Capital