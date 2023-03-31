An attractive view of clouds hovering over the Faisal Masjid as large number of faithful coming out after offering Namaz-e-Jumma (Friday Prayer) during Holy fasting month of Ramzan.

APP17-310323 ISLAMABAD: March 31 – An attractive view of clouds hovering over the Faisal Masjid as large number of faithful coming out after offering Namaz-e-Jumma (Friday Prayer) during Holy fasting month of Ramzan. APP/UER/TZD
