PhotosPhoto Feature An attractive view of clouds hovering over the Faisal Masjid as large number of faithful coming out after offering Namaz-e-Jumma (Friday Prayer) during Holy fasting month of Ramzan. Fri, 31 Mar 2023, 3:23 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP17-310323 ISLAMABAD: March 31 – An attractive view of clouds hovering over the Faisal Masjid as large number of faithful coming out after offering Namaz-e-Jumma (Friday Prayer) during Holy fasting month of Ramzan. APP/UER/TZD APP17-310323 ISLAMABAD