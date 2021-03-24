Home Photos Feature Photos An artisan busy in giving the final touches of the portrait of...PhotosFeature PhotosAn artisan busy in giving the final touches of the portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah along Islamabad Expressway Wed, 24 Mar 2021, 4:55 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-240321 ISLAMABAD: March 24 An artisan busy in giving the final touches of the portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah along Islamabad Expressway. APP photo by Abid ZiaAPP04-240321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPakistani flag hoisted, posters again appear in IIOJKA view of newly installed frame to be used for the portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on ExpresswayAn artisan fixing mirrors while demonstrating his skill of Kashi Kari on the front wall of Sunehri Masjid