An artisan busy in giving the final touches of the portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah along Islamabad Expressway
APP04-240321 ISLAMABAD: March 24  An artisan busy in giving the final touches of the portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah along Islamabad Expressway. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP04-240321

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR