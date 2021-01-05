Activists of Majlis-Wahdat-Muslimeen Gilgit division protest against the killing of 11 workers of Hazara Community
APP35-050121 GILGIT: January 05 - Activists of Majlis-Wahdat-Muslimeen Gilgit division protest against the killing of 11 workers of Hazara Community. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri
