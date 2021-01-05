Home Photos General Coverage Photos Activists of Majlis-Wahdat-Muslimeen Gilgit division protest against the killing of 11 workers... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Activists of Majlis-Wahdat-Muslimeen Gilgit division protest against the killing of 11 workers of Hazara Community Tue, 5 Jan 2021, 7:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-050121 GILGIT: January 05 - Activists of Majlis-Wahdat-Muslimeen Gilgit division protest against the killing of 11 workers of Hazara Community. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP35-050121 ALSO READ A protest demonstration, organized by AJK France chapter, outside foreign office, to mark the Right to Self-Determination Day RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Balouch with Deputy Commissioner Fawad Ghafar Soomro leading protest rally on 5th January against violation of basic human rights of... People from different walks of life participating in Kashmir solidarity rally in protest against Indian Illegal Occupation of Kashmir on Chowk Kutchery organized by... A protest demonstration, organized by AJK France chapter, outside foreign office, to mark the Right to Self-Determination Day