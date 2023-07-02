Activists of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen take part in a protest demonstration at Karachi Press Club against the burning of holy Quran outside a Stockholm Mosque

Activists of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen take part in a protest demonstration at Karachi Press Club against the burning of holy Quran outside a Stockholm Mosque
APP19-020723 KARACHI: July 02 - Activists of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen take part in a protest demonstration at Karachi Press Club against the burning of holy Quran outside a Stockholm Mosque. APP/SDQ/ABB
Activists of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen take part in a protest demonstration at Karachi Press Club against the burning of holy Quran outside a Stockholm Mosque
APP19-020723 KARACHI:
Sponsored Ad