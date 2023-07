ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):Young mountaineers eight-year-old Ayan Shigri, and 12-year-old Danish Sadpara, summited 6400 meters high Khosar Gang mountain, situated in Shigar to show solidarity with the arrmed forces.

The young mountaineers displayed the banners of Pakistan army and leadership to pay homage to their services.

Being youngest mountaineers , the children have made world record after summiting the mountain.