Home Photos Feature Photos A youngster on the way walking past a painting on the wall... PhotosFeature Photos A youngster on the way walking past a painting on the wall at Khanna Pul Tue, 19 Jan 2021, 6:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-190121 ISLAMABAD: January 19 - A youngster on the way walking past a painting on the wall at Khanna Pul. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Gypsy youngster searching and collecting valuables from heap of garbage in Provincial Capital Students busy in painting during painting class at Alhamra A youngster waiting for customers to sell different cartoon shape balloons at Northern Bypass