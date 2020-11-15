A woman casts her vote at polling station during Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020
APP17-151120 GILGIT: November 15 – A woman casts her vote at polling station during Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri
APP17-151120

ALSO READ  Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan DIG (R) Mir Afzal Khan talking to media persons about arrangements during Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR