A view of tractor trolley on the way overloaded with sugarcane at Sargodha Road Bypass
APP23-180321 FAISALABAD: March 18 - A view of tractor trolley on the way overloaded with sugarcane at Sargodha Road Bypass. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

ALSO READ  An elderly farmer on the way along with bicycle loaded with dry leaves of sugarcane

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR