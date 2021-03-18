An attractive and eye catching view of Rakaposhi Mountain covered with snow
APP24-180321 HUNZA: March 18 - An attractive and eye catching view of Rakaposhi Mountain covered with snow. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri
HUNZA: March 18 – An attractive and eye catching view of Altit Fort, Shirari Tower is around 1100 years old in the background a view of Rakaposhi Mountain covered with snow which makes it the oldest monument in the Gilgit-Baltistan. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri

