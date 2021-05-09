Home Photos Feature Photos A view of open shops in violation of the SOPs for COVID-19... PhotosFeature Photos A view of open shops in violation of the SOPs for COVID-19 at Shahi Bazaar during lockdown as government has announced to keep the market closed from 09 May to 16 May to precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 pandemic outbreak Sun, 9 May 2021, 6:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-090521 LARKANA: May 09 A view of open shops in violation of the SOPs for COVID-19 at Shahi Bazaar during lockdown as government has announced to keep the market closed from 09 May to 16 May to precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP10-090521 ALSO READ Pak Army troops patrolling on Mall Road as Punjab government announced lockdown as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of a closed shops of Zaibunnisa Street, authorities imposed lockdown to curb the outbreak of a third wave of corona virus pandemic... A deserted view of the Abdali Road, one of Multan busiest roads as people restrict their movements due to lockdown to prevent COVID-19 outbreak A deserted look of Gul Center Road as government announced lockdown as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak Paid Advertisements