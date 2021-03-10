Home Photos Feature Photos A view of newly installed nests for birds at Moti Mahal areaPhotosFeature PhotosA view of newly installed nests for birds at Moti Mahal area Wed, 10 Mar 2021, 6:06 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-100321 RAWALPINDI: March 10 - A view of newly installed nests for birds at Moti Mahal area. APP photo by Abid ZiaALSO READ A vendor repairing cages for birds at Sabzal RoadRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA vendor repairing cages for birds at Sabzal RoadA woman taking picture of rabbit during “Panchi Mela” as part of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)’s Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Gillani ParkA flock of birds flying over heap of garbage