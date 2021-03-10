Home Photos Feature Photos A PHA staffer painting the pillar of a Metro track at Committee...PhotosFeature PhotosA PHA staffer painting the pillar of a Metro track at Committee Chowk during a campaign of Clean and Green Punjab Wed, 10 Mar 2021, 6:08 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-100321 RAWALPINDI: March 10 - A PHA staffer painting the pillar of a Metro track at Committee Chowk during a campaign of Clean and Green Punjab. APP photo by Abid ZiaALSO READ A vehicle being loaded with plants for planting in houses during tree plantation campaign at Sabzal RoadRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORVendors displaying different kind of children bicycles to attract customers at their shop at Committee ChowkA vehicle being loaded with plants for planting in houses during tree plantation campaign at Sabzal RoadDIG Investigation Sharq Jamal Khan distributing pamphlets among vehicle drivers at Liberty Chowk on the occasion of awareness campaign to prevent vehicle theft