Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of incomplete pedestrians bridge at Hanjarwal waiting for completionPhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA view of incomplete pedestrians bridge at Hanjarwal waiting for completion Thu, 25 Feb 2021, 4:41 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-250221 LAHORE: February 25 - A view of incomplete pedestrians bridge at Hanjarwal waiting for completion. APP Photo by Amir KhanAPP15-250221RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA person crossing temporary wooden bridge to reach other sideA large number of people enjoying a ride on boat in Indus River near Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto BridgeLabourers busy in loading mud bags for pile load test of bridge at Madni chowk