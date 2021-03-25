A view of garbage in Fruit & Vegetable Market at Ghulam Muhammadabad and needs the attention of concerned authorities
APP06-250321 FAISALABAD: March 25 - A view of garbage in Fruit & Vegetable Market at Ghulam Muhammadabad and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP06-250321

ALSO READ  A view of garbage in the sewerage nullah at Goods Naka area creating environmental problems and needs the attention of concerned authorities

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR