Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying guavas to attract the customers at his roadside setup PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying guavas to attract the customers at his roadside setup Thu, 25 Mar 2021, 4:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-250321 FAISALABAD: March 25 - A vendor displaying guavas to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP05-250321 ALSO READ A vendor displaying strawberries to attract the customers at his roadside setup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying and arranging watermelons to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying strawberries to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor arranging and displaying the wooden stools to attract the customers in his shop in a local market