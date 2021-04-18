Home Photos Feature Photos A view of damaged sewerage main-hole cover in the middle of busy... PhotosFeature Photos A view of damaged sewerage main-hole cover in the middle of busy road in front of Circuit House Sun, 18 Apr 2021, 6:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-180421 SARGODHA: April 18 A view of damaged sewerage main-hole cover in the middle of busy road in front of Circuit House. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HYDERABAD: October 28 Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Omar Ayub Khan talking to media persons at Circuit House. APP photo by Akram... HYDERABAD: October 28 Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Omar Ayub Khan addressing to PTI workers at Circuit House. APP photo by Akram... HYDERABAD: October 28 Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Omar Ayub Khan addressing to business community during their meeting at Circuit House. APP...