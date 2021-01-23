A view of crush stone dump in the middle of Jamia Masjid Chowk creates problem to the commuter and needs the attention of the concerned authorities
APP33-230121 RAWALPINDI: January 23 - A view of crush stone dump in the middle of Jamia Masjid Chowk creates problem to the commuter and needs the attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood

ALSO READ  A view of an open main hole in the middle of Liaquat Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR