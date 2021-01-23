Home Photos Feature Photos A view of dugout in the middle of busy Jamia Masjid Road... PhotosFeature Photos A view of dugout in the middle of busy Jamia Masjid Road creates problem to the commuter and needs the attention of the concerned authorities Sat, 23 Jan 2021, 9:24 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-230121 RAWALPINDI: January 23 - A view of dugout in the middle of busy Jamia Masjid Road creates problem to the commuter and needs the attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood ALSO READ A view of crush stone dump in the middle of Jamia Masjid Chowk creates problem to the commuter and needs the attention of the concerned authorities RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of crush stone dump in the middle of Jamia Masjid Chowk creates problem to the commuter and needs the attention of the... A person crossing railway tracks as train approaching on the same track may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities A view of heap of garbage filled in Gujar Nullah and needs the attention of concerned authorities