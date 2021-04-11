A view of construction work of PWD Interchange underway during development work in Federal Capital
APP01-110421 ISLAMABAD: April 11  A view of construction work of PWD Interchange underway during development work in Federal Capital. APP photo by Afzaal Chaudhary

ALSO READ  A vendor arranging and displaying watermelons to attract the customers at his roadside setup in Federal Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR