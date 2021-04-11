Home Photos Feature Photos Children enjoy sliding on Chand Tara sculpture in Shakarparian PhotosFeature Photos Children enjoy sliding on Chand Tara sculpture in Shakarparian Sun, 11 Apr 2021, 9:08 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-110421 ISLAMABAD: April 11 Children enjoy sliding on Chand Tara sculpture in Shakarparian. APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children enjoy the swing tied with tree at Tando Yousuf area A large number of motorcyclists getting shelter under the Shakarparian over bridge during the heavy rain that experienced in the twin cities ISLAMABAD: November 11 Visitors viewing the displayed stuff at a stall during Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK MELA at Lok Virsa Shakarparian. APP...