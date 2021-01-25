A view of arrangements and preparations in connection with first test match between Pakistan and South Africa cricket teams tomorrow at National Stadium
APP28-250121 KARACHI: January 25 - A view of arrangements and preparations in connection with first test match between Pakistan and South Africa cricket teams tomorrow at National Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

ALSO READ  Pakistan's self-reliance in weapons, equipment conducive to maintaining regional peace, stability: former defense attaché

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR