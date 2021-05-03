Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor selling vermicelli at his roadside setup PhotosFeature Photos A vendor selling vermicelli at his roadside setup Mon, 3 May 2021, 10:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-030521 LAHORE: May 03 - A vendor selling vermicelli at his roadside setup. APP photo by Amir khan ALSO READ A worker busy in arranging vermicelli to be used in Eid-ul-Fitr festive at local factory RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A worker busy in arranging vermicelli to be used in Eid-ul-Fitr festive at local factory A woman reading a newspaper while displaying edible items to attract the customers at her roadside setup A local vendor is selling and displaying children handbags to attract the customer at Sadar Chowk