Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying the garlands to attract the customers at roadside setupPhotosFeature PhotosA vendor displaying the garlands to attract the customers at roadside setup Fri, 5 Mar 2021, 10:12 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-050321 LARKANA: March 05 – A vendor displaying the garlands to attract the customers at roadside setup. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarALSO READ Vendors displaying flowers and garlands at his shop to attract customers at Bani ChowkRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORVendors displaying flowers and garlands at his shop to attract customers at Bani ChowkA vendor preparing and displaying the garlands to attract the customers at his shopYoungster is selling and displaying red rose’s in a basket to attract the customer near Pir Zakori Flyover Ring Road