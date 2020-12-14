Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying sweet potatoes to attract the customers at his roadside... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying sweet potatoes to attract the customers at his roadside setup Mon, 14 Dec 2020, 8:04 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-141220 RAWALPINDI: December 14 A vendor displaying sweet potatoes to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP32-141220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A young vendor displaying roasted sweet potatoes to attract the customers at his hand cart A vendor displaying roasted sweet potatoes to attract the customers at his setup A vender displaying sweet potatoes to attract the customers at Patha Mindi Road