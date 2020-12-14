Home Photos Feature Photos People standing near the broken fence at Greater Iqbal Park after last... PhotosFeature Photos People standing near the broken fence at Greater Iqbal Park after last night PDM public meeting Mon, 14 Dec 2020, 8:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-141220 LAHORE: December 14 - People standing near the broken fence at Greater Iqbal Park after last night PDM public meeting. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP35-141220 ALSO READ People standing near the broken fence at Greater Iqbal Park after last night PDM public meeting RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People standing near the broken fence at Greater Iqbal Park after last night PDM public meeting