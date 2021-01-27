Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying different kind of dry fruits to attract the customers PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying different kind of dry fruits to attract the customers Wed, 27 Jan 2021, 8:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-270121 RAWALPINDI: January 27 - A vendor displaying different kind of dry fruits to attract the customers. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood ALSO READ A vendor displaying free range chickens to attract the customers RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying free range chickens to attract the customers A shopkeeper spreading onion for drying before selling to the customers outside his shop at Pirwahdai A vendor displaying gas filled toy shaped balloons to attract customers at Commercial Market