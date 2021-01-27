Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying free range chickens to attract the customers PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying free range chickens to attract the customers Wed, 27 Jan 2021, 8:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-270121 RAWALPINDI: January 27 - A vendor displaying free range chickens to attract the customers. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood ALSO READ Nomads on the way along with camels while looking for customers to sell camel milk in the city RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying different kind of dry fruits to attract the customers A shopkeeper spreading onion for drying before selling to the customers outside his shop at Pirwahdai A vendor displaying gas filled toy shaped balloons to attract customers at Commercial Market