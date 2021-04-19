Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying air filled plastic toys to attract customers at his... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying air filled plastic toys to attract customers at his roadside setup at Murree Road Mon, 19 Apr 2021, 7:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-190421 RAWALPINDI: April 19 - A vendor displaying air filled plastic toys to attract customers at his roadside setup at Murree Road. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: July 09 – A vendor displaying and arranging air-filled plastic toys to attract the customers at his roadside setup at Court Road. APP...