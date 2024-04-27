Cases registered against four kiln owners, six lac fine imposed over violation

KHANEWAL, Apr 27 (APP):The environmental department conducted a raid on brick kilns and imposed a fine of Rs six lac for causing pollution.

As a consequence, cases were registered against four kiln owners.

This information was revealed in a district anti-smog meeting that was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Assistant Director Environment Sarfraz Anjum, Secretary RTA Hina Rehman, and other officials.

Furthermore, the teams also served notices on two industrial units and 32 brick kiln owners. Secretary RTA briefed the meeting about the crackdown against smoke-emitting vehicles.