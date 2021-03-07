Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor carrying peacock feather to attract customers at Weekly BazaarPhotosFeature PhotosA vendor carrying peacock feather to attract customers at Weekly Bazaar Sun, 7 Mar 2021, 8:56 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-07 ISLAMABAD: March 07 A vendor carrying peacock feather to attract customers at Weekly Bazaar. APP photo by Saleem RanaALSO READ A vendor displaying tomatoes to attract customers at Weekly BazaarRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA vendor displaying tomatoes to attract customers at Weekly BazaarA stall holder displaying fishes at weekly bazaar to attract the customersWomen busy in selecting and purchasing shawls from vendor at weekly bazaar