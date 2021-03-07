Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying tomatoes to attract customers at Weekly BazaarPhotosFeature PhotosA vendor displaying tomatoes to attract customers at Weekly Bazaar Sun, 7 Mar 2021, 8:55 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-07 ISLAMABAD: March 07 A vendor displaying tomatoes to attract customers at Weekly Bazaar. APP photo by Saleem RanaALSO READ A vendor carrying peacock feather to attract customers at Weekly BazaarRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA vendor carrying peacock feather to attract customers at Weekly BazaarLabourers busy in packing tomatoes in the wood boxes at Subzi MandiWomen labourers busy packing tomatoes in the wooden boxes at a vegetables market