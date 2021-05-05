Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying plastic toys to attract the customers on... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying plastic toys to attract the customers on footpath at General Bus Stand Road Wed, 5 May 2021, 10:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-050521 MULTAN: May 05 - A vendor arranging and displaying plastic toys to attract the customers on footpath at General Bus Stand Road. APP photo by Safdar Abbas ALSO READ A large number of women busy in purchasing shoes from vendor in a local market for preparation of upcoming Eid-ul Fitr RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of women busy in purchasing shoes from vendor in a local market for preparation of upcoming Eid-ul Fitr Vendor displaying plastic toys to attract customers at his roadside setup A man buys to sale beautiful dolls on footpath in Bahawalpur