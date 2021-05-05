A vendor arranging and displaying plastic toys to attract the customers on footpath at General Bus Stand Road
APP25-050521 MULTAN: May 05 - A vendor arranging and displaying plastic toys to attract the customers on footpath at General Bus Stand Road. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

ALSO READ  A large number of women busy in purchasing shoes from vendor in a local market for preparation of upcoming Eid-ul Fitr

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR